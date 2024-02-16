Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog in Munich

AZERBAIJAN, February 16 - 16 February 2024, 19:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog in Munich, as per the latter’s request.

President Isaac Herzog congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and noted with pleasure that he had received congratulations from Isaac Herzog in the form of an official letter.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel across various areas, highlighting the activity of the intergovernmental commission, and touching upon economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian ties. The sides also noted that the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel gave an impetus to the development of bilateral bonds.

They also discussed other issues of mutual concern.

