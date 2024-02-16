Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with Foreign Minister of Türkiye in Munich

16 February 2024

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan in Munich, as per the latter’s request.

Hakan Fidan congratulated the head of state on the victory in the presidential election.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the congratulations.

During the conversation, they reiterated that Türkiye-Azerbaijan friendly and brotherly relations are developing in all fields, expressing confidence in further expanding cooperation.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, peace treaty talks and regional security.

