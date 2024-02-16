Notice of Public Hearing and Public Comment Period - Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit 7301-SM – Fort Myer Construction Corporation - Plant 1

PUBLIC NOTICE

AIR QUALITY SYNTHETIC MINOR OPERATING PERMIT FOR Fort myer Construction Corporation, plant #1

Notice is hereby given that Fort Myer Construction Corporation has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the following emission units at the Fort Myer Construction Corporation, Plant #1 located at 2001 5th Street NE, Washington DC 20002:

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Stack ID Emission Unit Name Description KB-1 1 Hot Mix Asphalt Plant 75 MMBtu/hr Rotary Kiln with Genco Ultra II dual-fuel (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) burner and Genco Ultraflo baghouse and related appurtenances Crusher/ Screener combo Crusher/Screener McCloskey International Model i44R Crusher/Screener combo unit powered by a diesel-fired Tier IV Interim/Stage 3B, 600 horsepower (hp) non-road engine

Additionally, the facility includes the following miscellaneous activities that have the potential to emit oxides of nitrogen (NOx) or carbon monoxide (CO) and are therefore addressed by this application:

One BAKMASTER 100XL electric metal cutting machine; Two acetylene torches for cutting and heating materials; One electric welding machine; and One Patriot H4 natural gas-fired hot oil heater (2.0 MMBTU/hr heat input)

The contact person for the facility is Mr. David Love, General Manager Asphalt Plants at (202) 269-0400 or [email protected].

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operations of the equipment at the plant be established in this permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1 and pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.7 to avoid the applicability of 40 CFR § 64. The limits are intended to ensure that emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) remain below the major source thresholds for these pollutants of 25 tons per year for NOx and 100 tons per year for CO, facility-wide. The operational limits requested are as follows:

The hot mix asphaltic concrete production rate shall not exceed 240,000 tons in any 12-consecutive-month period; The hot mix asphaltic concrete production rate shall not exceed 120 tons per hour (daily average production rate, averaging operating hours only); The crusher/screener unit shall be operated a maximum of ten (10) hours in any day; and The crusher/screener unit shall not be used to process more than 150 tons per hour of recycled asphalt pavement (RAP).

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR 200.6/200.7 Limits Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) 11.29 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 10.51 Total Particulate Matter (filterable plus condensable) 10.67 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 3.21 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 49.55 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (Total HAPs) 1.41

With the operational limitations included in the draft synthetic minor permit, the Fort Myer Construction Corporation, Plant #1 facility has the potential to emit approximately 10.51 tons per year of NOx and 49.55 tons per year of CO, which are below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NOx and 100 tons per year of CO. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a synthetic minor source pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.3(c) and can avoid the applicability of a permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.1 and the applicability of 40 CFR § 64.

DOEE has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7301-SM has been prepared and, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, with this notice, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of DOEE provides notice of its proposal to issue this permit to Fort Myer Construction Corporation.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft synthetic minor permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested parties may submit written comments on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues.

A hybrid public hearing at which interested parties may present comments will also be held as follows:

Public Hearing:

HEARING DATE: Monday, March 18, 2024

TIME: 5:30 PM

IN-PERSON LOCATION:

DOEE Offices, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002

In-person attendees are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early to allow time to be directed to the meeting room.

Virtual Meeting Access hosted by DOEE

Monday, March 18, 2024 5:30 PM | (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

WebEx Access>>

Meeting number: 2312 690 0633

Password: AQ2024

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 231 269 00633

All persons attending the hearing, either in person or virtually, who wish to be heard may testify at the hearing. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Persons testifying are urged to submit paper or electronic copies of any written statements.

All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Written comments on the proposed permit should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments submitted after March 18, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].