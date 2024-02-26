Omaha 100 celebrates $7 million in grant awards from DED

Omaha 100 is a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) based in Omaha, Neb., expanding financial equity and inclusion for people in the community seeking to achieve the "American Dream."

OMAHA , NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaha 100, a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) that expands financial equity and inclusion for people seeking to achieve the American Dream, recently earned two awards totaling $7 million from the Department of Economic Development's North & South Omaha Recovery Grant Program.

“We're grateful for the work of our State Senators Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney for doing the heavy lifting to get these funds into our community,” said Malinda Williams, who leads Omaha 100 as CEO and President. “Because of their hard work, we look forward to working with Omaha Innovation Connection Hub to leverage our grant, along with the $30 million in funding the innovation hub is on track to receive, to accelerate businesses and economic development.”

The $7 million in grants will enable Omaha 100 to enhance its support for entrepreneurs and innovative projects in and around East Omaha, marking a pivotal moment for the community's economic development and recovery efforts. Omaha 100 will also work with the I Be Black Girl Catalyst Program, Hayes & Associates and Generator to bring innovative technical assistance programs to the community. Williams said the grants are "a huge step forward for North and South Omaha. It's going to bring much-needed money and support to our community, helping us all grow and flourish.”

Omaha 100 started more than 30 years ago with the important goal of making it fair and accessible for everyone to own a home – especially Black and Hispanic families. Thanks to $10.5 million in SSBCI funds received from the State, Omaha 100 is able to support first time business owners create their piece of the American dream, said Williams.

“We're not stopping at homes. We realize there are many pathways to ownership, which helps create wealth. We’re helping people access the capital they need to be successful, making a significant difference in closing the wealth gap and creating a better future for us all.

“We're working hard to bring more partners on board to help even more people get out of poverty, build their money skills and get the chance to pass on wealth to their kids and grandkids,” said Williams.

About Omaha 100

Omaha 100 is a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) based in Omaha, Neb., expanding financial equity and inclusion for people in the community seeking to achieve the "American Dream." Omaha 100 helps make owning a home or starting a business accessible to all through financial advocacy and education, with four main lines of financial-based support—mortgage lending, debt consolidation loans, business lending and real estate development. Founded more than 30 years ago with a primary goal of building equity in homeownership, Omaha 100 has helped thousands upon thousands of low- and moderate-income families secure homeownership opportunities, many of whom have been first-time, first-generation homebuyers.

