Organizational Survey: We want to hear from you!

Created in response to feedback received from our military-connected community and the organizations who serve them, this survey is designed to collect information on 501(C)(3) and other community organizations who serve service members, veterans, and families in Maryland. This information will help to raise awareness of resources available to them in their communities, as well as provide opportunities for volunteer service.*

*Note: submission of information in response to this survey does not guarantee publication or dissemination by MDVA (either in print or electronically) of an organization’s information and does not create any contractual rights or obligation by MDVA. MDVA may modify or delete published information at any time.

Related