The AngelWing Project presents “Still Rising” A Black History Celebration Performance at the Chesapeake Arts Center.
Still Rising is a performance celebration of the resilience and ascension of African American entertainers through various artistic expressions.
This is not your sad Black history story, because even through the pain and the struggles, it is all part of the rising.”BROOKLYN PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Still Rising is a celebration of hearts and souls that have ascended from unimaginable depths to soar, to climb, to emerge, to lift, to elevate, and uplift the human experience. It is a diasporic view of some of the African American people and stories that shape our world. Through drama, music, poetry, and dance, audiences will be inspired as they learn and celebrate the strength of a people on a journey to matter in large and small ways, to the utmost degree.
— Angela Wilson
Still Rising honors black entertainers from the past who paved the way for so many wonderful entertainers today, some known and many unsung. It can be summed up with a quote from the performance, "This is not your sad Black history story, because even through the pain and the struggles, it is all part of the rising. Yes, there is heartache in the rising but there is joy in the rising, there is achievement in the rising, there is genius in the rising, there is pride in the rising, there is drama in the rising, there is poetry in the rising, there is dancing in the rising, there is song in the rising, there is power in the rising, God is in the rising."
Still Rising Performers:
- Gregory Towler
- Nefertari Rasaq
- Michael “Hooch” Dandridge
- Catrisha Watts
- Noah Watts
- Vincent Stovall
- Synaia DeVaughn
- Regina Gail Malloy
- Shiloh Watts
- Zoie Vincent
- Aaron Rowell
- Tracy “Symphony” Hall
- Kike Ayodeji
- Angela Whittaker
- Robert Freemon
- Kameron King
- Tabitha Brooks
Creative Director
- Angela Wilson
Dates and Times
Saturday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m.
Chesapeake Arts Center, Studio 194
194 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Tickets: $20 general admission, $15 for seniors
Go to www.theangelwingproject.org
