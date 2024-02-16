Asset Management Companies Withdraw From Radical ESG Group After Continual AGO Efforts

February 16, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – After persistent efforts by Attorney General Sean D. Reyes to enforce the law and protect the financial interests of all Americans, J.P. Morgan and State Street announced Thursday that they would be withdrawing their assets from Climate Action 100+, while BlackRock is substantially scaling back involvement. The association “is an investor-led initiative to ensure the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters take necessary action on climate change.”

AG Reyes states:

This is a monumental day for the rule of law and the American people. It validates our fight against the radical, environmental agenda, perpetuated by Climate Action 100+ and similar entities.

Since the earliest days of ESG, my office has been unrelenting in opposing actions taken by a cabal of powerful public and private institutions wielding a disproportionate amount of power over everyday Americans. I applaud BlackRock, JP Morgan, State Street, and other firms who have withdrawn active participation in CA100+ and similar entities. It seems these companies have finally come to their senses and now realize not only the negative policy implications but also the potential legal ramifications of entanglement with CA100+.

I appreciate the coalition of attorneys general who have consistently joined us in holding accountable large, powerful organizations and institutions while ensuring they adhere to all applicable laws and protect the interests of those they claim to serve.