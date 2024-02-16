Vietnamese company introduces air conditioning equipment in India

VIETNAM, February 16 -

NEW DELHI — Việt Nam's Toàn Phát Cooper Tube Joint Stock Company is showcasing copper pipe products and equipment for air conditioning, insulation and ventilation systems at ACREX India 2024, an international exhibition specialising in air conditioning, refrigeration, and building technology, which opened in New Delhi on February 15.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the field of copper tube manufacturing, the company's products have been exported to 20 countries around the world, and has been certified in Japan, the US and Australia.

Its products have been exported to the Indian market since 2018. Currently, the company is cooperating with reputable partners in India in the manufacturing of air conditioners, refrigeration and heating equipment.

The three-day expo drew the participation of enterprises from over 40 countries and territories across the globe, including Belgium, China, the Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The 23rd edition of ACREX India in New Delhi with the theme “Powering Global HVAC Supply Chain” will showcase the latest technological advancements and display a gamut of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) supply chain technologies.

The exhibition offered a chance for enterprises to exchange business opportunities, update market trends and new technologies in India and South Asia, and connect with global partners. — VNA/VNS