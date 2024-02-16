PCC's Secretariat reviews Tết situation, assigns tasks to all-level Party committees

VIETNAM, February 16 -

HÀ NỘI The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Secretariat met in Hà Nội on February 16 to review the implementation of its Directive No. 26-CT/TW, issued on November 23 last year, on the organisation of the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2024 celebrations and assign some focal tasks to all-level Party committees.

A report delivered at the meeting noted that thanks to the early issuance of the directive, Party committees and administrations at all levels actively made preparations to ensure a merry, safe, and economical Tết for all people and create new momentum for socio-economic development, national defence, and security safeguarding.

Tết goods were diverse and had ensured quality as well as stable prices, made-in-Vietnam goods held an increasing market share, traffic and communications were smooth, while improvements were seen in fire prevention and food safety.

Party and State leaders paid Tết visits to all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries and workers not returning home for Tet, and extended greetings to residents in remote and disadvantaged areas along with the forces on duty during the holiday.

Tết gifts and assistance worth nearly VNĐ20 trillion (US$815 million) were presented to more than 13.9 million people of target groups, statistics showed.

Communications on national and local achievements were enhanced, and a wide range of Tết celebrations and festivals were held; security, border sovereignty, territory, and social order and safety were firmly maintained; and the annual tree planting festival was organised practically and effectively, according to the report.

The Secretariat praised all-level agencies, organisations, Party committees, and administrations' serious, creative, and fruitful implementation of the directive.

During this year’s Tết, more national projects were sustained compared to last year. These include the North-South Expressway, Long Thành International Airport, the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line, Ring Road 3 of HCM City, Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway, and the Terminal T3 project of the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

Regarding post-Tết duties, the Secretariat ordered agencies, units, and localities immediately get down to political tasks, quickly resume normal operations to serve people, promote industrial production and construction, properly tend to the winter - spring rice crop, actively prevent crop and livestock diseases, and continue assisting some important sectors directly hit by changes in the global market.

The Secretariat also asked for implementing comprehensive measures to safeguard national security and social order and safety, fostering the combat against crimes and social evils, properly carrying out social security policies, and caring for laid-off and disadvantaged workers.

In addition, it is also necessary to boost internal political security, increase communications to popularise economic, cultural, and social achievements, and effectively fight distortions and wrongful allegations of hostile forces, according to the Secretariat. — VNA/VNS