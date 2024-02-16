PM calls for support for Điện Biên ahead of 70th anniversary of globe-shaking victory

VIETNAM, February 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an appeal for nationwide support for the northwestern mountainous province of Điện Biên on the occasion of the coming 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory.

In his appeal, the PM emphasised that the Điện Biên Phủ victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe” in early 1954 held greatly historic significance and was a triumph of patriotism, the undaunted spirit, and the strength of the great national solidarity of Việt Nam under the smart and clear-sighted leadership of the Party. It was also a demonstration of the maturity of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat agreed in principle on the organisation of a national-level ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory to keep bringing into play the revolutionary heroism across the entire Party, people, and army so as to create more momentum for national construction and defence and achieve the national development targets until the mid-21st century, he said.

Seven decades since the victory, Điện Biên has made development strides with many important achievements and become an increasingly attractive destination of culture, tourism, and investment, the Government leader highlighted.

He attributed those results to the attention from the Party, State, ministries, and central agencies; assistance from other localities, the business community, and people nationwide; as well as the province’s efforts and spirit of solidarity.

However, PM Chính also noted that Điện Biên remains a poor province with a number of difficulties due to modest socio-economic foundations, a geographical distance from economic hubs, unfavourable conditions, and limited resources.

Given this, it needs continued assistance in terms of resources, experience, and cooperation models to maximise its potential, advantages, strategic location, and historical stature to develop more strongly, he said, asking for focus on boosting fast and sustainable economic development, building comprehensive and modern socio-economic infrastructure, building new-style rural areas, promoting culture, education and health care, and improving people’s life quality.

The PM stressed the Secretariat’s policy on mobilising the engagement of all-level administrations, sectors, localities, and society in helping the province develop further and improve local people's living standards.

Therefore, he called on ministries, sectors, all-level Party committees and administrations, associations, businesses, investors, and people nationwide to continue concrete and practical actions to support Điện Biên on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory. — VNA/VNS