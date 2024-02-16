CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy to Recognize Five Exemplary Global Leadership Institute Award Winners at its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 21

Up Next: The 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on March 7

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to announce that it will be recognizing five extraordinary business technology leaders at its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 21.







HMG Strategy’s 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical market.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s Global Leadership Institute Awards at its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Max Chan , SVP & CIO, Avnet

, SVP & CIO, Avnet Gary Desai , EVP and CIO, Discount Tire

, EVP and CIO, Discount Tire Jerry Hope , VP of Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

, VP of Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning Michael Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Deanna Wise, CIO, Banner Health



“Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives are continually identifying new innovation opportunities and moving the business needle for their companies,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We are honored to be associated with such high-caliber leaders who have helped to make HMG Strategy the largest community of business technology executives in North America and arguably the world.”

Key topics to be explored at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include the use of cutting-edge technologies and partnerships to boost business performance.

Top-tier speakers at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International Jason Bredimus , VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Company

, VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Company Max Chan , SVP & CIO, Avnet

, SVP & CIO, Avnet Paul Chapman , VP, Business Strategy, Cisco

, VP, Business Strategy, Cisco Barbara Cooper , President, Executive Coaching

, President, Executive Coaching Gary Desai , EVP & CIO, Discount Tire

, EVP & CIO, Discount Tire Mark Goodaire , Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere

, Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere Michael Heiser , CISO, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

, CISO, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Eric Helmer , CTO, Rimini Street

, CTO, Rimini Street Laura Hemenway , Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions

, Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions Scott Hicar , SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics Jerry Hope , VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

, VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp.

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp. Brian Kirkland , CIO, Choice Hotels International Inc.

, CIO, Choice Hotels International Inc. Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Ralph Loura , Independent Advisor, Transformational CIO, Board Member

, Independent Advisor, Transformational CIO, Board Member Raghu Santanam , Senior Associate Dean, W.P Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

, Senior Associate Dean, W.P Carey School of Business, Arizona State University Michael Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Michael Spandau , SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments

, SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Lowell Vande Kamp , Former CIO, Synergis Education, Inc.

, Former CIO, Synergis Education, Inc. Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health



Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cox Business, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy Security, she.net, SIM Arizona, T200, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on April 2. Key topics to be explored at the event will include opportunities to leverage innovative technologies and partnerships to power business growth.

World-class speakers presenting at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President & COO, Pearson Partners International

, President & COO, Pearson Partners International James Beeson , Executive Cybersecurity Advisor and Executive Coach, Cyber Advisors, LLC

, Executive Cybersecurity Advisor and Executive Coach, Cyber Advisors, LLC Harsha Bellur , EVP, CIO, James Avery

, EVP, CIO, James Avery Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink’s Inc.

, Global CISO, Brink’s Inc. Jeevan Bobbili , Global Head, Intelligent Automation & Customer Ops – Digital Tech and Data, Alcon

, Global Head, Intelligent Automation & Customer Ops – Digital Tech and Data, Alcon Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT

, Managing Partner, Destination IT Mark Connelly , Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group Jamey Cummings , Partner, JM Search

, Partner, JM Search Alain Espinosa , Global Director Security Operations, Upbound Group

, Global Director Security Operations, Upbound Group William Floyd , Chief Information and Security Officer, FUTU US

, Chief Information and Security Officer, FUTU US Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

, CIO, BBG Todd Kackley , VP & CIO, Textron

, VP & CIO, Textron Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

, CISO, Interstate Batteries Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Satyaki Lodh , SVP & CIO, Utz Brands, Inc.

, SVP & CIO, Utz Brands, Inc. Ravi Malick , SVP & Global CIO, Box

, SVP & Global CIO, Box Bob Rayes , CIO, Corgan

, CIO, Corgan Drew Simonis , CISO, Juniper Networks

, CISO, Juniper Networks Mark Szkudlarek , VP, IT Operations, SanMar

, VP, IT Operations, SanMar Angela Venuk, CIO, Datascan

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Alain Espinosa , Global Director of Cybersecurity Operations, Upbound Group

, Global Director of Cybersecurity Operations, Upbound Group Todd Kackley , VP & CIO, Textron

, VP & CIO, Textron Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

, CISO, Interstate Batteries Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Bob Rayes, CIO, Corgan



Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Appian, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Zoom, and Zscaler.

For more information about the 15th Annual C-Level Dallas Technology Leadership Summit and to register, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit taking place on March 7 at the Hotel Nia.

The theme of the summit is ‘Visionary Global Leadership: Thriving Securely in the Age of Accelerated Innovation.’

World-class speakers at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Noni Azhar , SVP, IT, Podium

, SVP, IT, Podium Ashan Baig , CIO/CTO, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit

, CIO/CTO, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Brad Bell , SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox

, SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox Andrew Bray , Global CIO, Renesas Electronics

, Global CIO, Renesas Electronics Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office

, CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office Bruce Burroughs , EVP, CTO, NorCal AAA

, EVP, CTO, NorCal AAA Tom Cullen , CIO, Chobani

, CIO, Chobani Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Stuart Evans , Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University Gail Ferreira , CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.

, CEO, Prima Leader, Inc. Patty Hatter , President & COO, Opsera

, President & COO, Opsera Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Prakash Kota , SVP & CIO, Autodesk

, SVP & CIO, Autodesk Maria Latushkin , GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons Companies

, GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons Companies Aaron Levie , CEO, Co-Founder, Box

, CEO, Co-Founder, Box Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Matthew Rosenquist , CISO & Cybersecurity Strategist, Mercury Risk and Compliance

, CISO & Cybersecurity Strategist, Mercury Risk and Compliance Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

, VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan Naresh Shanker , Founder and Managing Director, Menlo Park Advisors LLC

, Founder and Managing Director, Menlo Park Advisors LLC Ishpreet Singh , CIO, Qualys

, CIO, Qualys David Sledge , Director of Cybersecurity, Avelo Airlines

, Director of Cybersecurity, Avelo Airlines Cynthia Stoddard , SVP & CIO, Adobe

, SVP & CIO, Adobe Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Noni Azhar , SVP IT, Podium

, SVP IT, Podium Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office

, CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

, VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings

Valued Partners for the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Akamai, Appian, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Creatio, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tanium, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

