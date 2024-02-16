CANADA, February 16 - Released on February 16, 2024

A public inquest into the death of George Meldrum will be held March 18 to 22, 2024, at the Royal Hotel, 4025 Albert Street in Regina.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Meldrum, 46, was at the Sleep Clinic at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) the morning of September 21, 2021. The Sleep Clinic transferred him to the RGH Emergency Department as they had concerns with his breathing. That afternoon, following an incident, the RGH security staff attempted to restrain him, he became unresponsive. Medical staff performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner William Davern will preside at the inquest.

