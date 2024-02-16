Submit Release
What does the power-sharing deal mean for Northern Ireland?

With Paul Johnson away on holiday, Hannah and Anand are joined by Katy Hayward, Professor of Political Sociology at Queen's University Belfast, for a deep dive into recent dramatic political developments in Northern Ireland.

A deal has finally been struck and power-sharing has been restored in Northern Ireland. So how will it work? What has been the human cost of an absence of government at Stormont? How will this impact Northern Ireland's relationship with the EU? And what could the deal mean for the future of Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland?

The Expert Factor is the podcast for people who haven’t had enough of experts. Each week the directors of three leading and respected think tanks – Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Hannah White of the Institute for Government, and Anand Menon of UK in a Changing Europe – get together to discuss, debate and explain the big questions and themes that will shape the election – and the political landscape for years to come. 

