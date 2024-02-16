What does the power-sharing deal mean for Northern Ireland?

With Paul Johnson away on holiday, Hannah and Anand are joined by Katy Hayward, Professor of Political Sociology at Queen's University Belfast, for a deep dive into recent dramatic political developments in Northern Ireland.

A deal has finally been struck and power-sharing has been restored in Northern Ireland. So how will it work? What has been the human cost of an absence of government at Stormont? How will this impact Northern Ireland's relationship with the EU? And what could the deal mean for the future of Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland?

