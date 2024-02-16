Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Feb. 27 and March 5, 2024

MARYLAND, February 16 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 16, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Feb. 27, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

2023 Police Statistical Data Report as required by Bill 45-20

March 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 4 at 2 p.m.

Bill 3-24, Late Night Establishments - Hours of Operation would define a “hookah lounge,” limit the hours of operation for a hookah lounge, tobacco shop, and vape shop, establish penalties for violation, and generally amend the law governing certain establishments in the County.

Bill 4-24, Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission - Established would establish a Montgomery County Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission, prescribe the membership and duties of the Commission, provide for the staffing of the Commission, specify the purposes for which funds received from the State Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund may be used, and generally amend the law regarding the distribution and use of funds disbursed to the County from the State Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

