The Catawba Disaster Loan Outreach Center will close on Feb. 20

Comunicado de Prensa en español

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Catawba County will close Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents' Day and reopen Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. The DLOC will close its location at the Catawba County Emergency Services permanently at 4 p.m. on Feb. 20. However, the filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 1, 2024, and the deadline to submit economic injury applications is Nov. 1, 2024.

While the center will be closing, it’s important to note that the North Carolina Emergency Management ‘s Individual Assistance Program will still be available to provide people with resource referrals and grants for eligible applicants. Grants are based on the individual applicants’ needs and do not need to be paid back. However, to qualify applicants must first apply for an SBA loan.

“It’s important that the people and businesses impacted by the severe weather on January 9, have the opportunity to apply for assistance if they need it,” said Will Ray, Director of NC Emergency Management. “For those who prefer to have an in-person service, the Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) has customer service representatives that are knowledgeable about SBA loans and the State’s Individual Assistance Program. The DLOC can also provide information about other resources that may be available, such as assistance from non-profit organizations that can help them through the recovery process.”

The center serves Catawba County and the adjacent counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Iredell, and Lincoln. Businesses and residents in the declared area impacted by the storms can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and may be eligible for State Individual Assistance. Customer Service Representatives are available to answer questions, assist with applications and provide other resource information.

Customer Service Representatives will also be holding a Community Outreach Day on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, from 9a.m.-5p.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont, NC 28610.

More information can be found and applications can be submitted at the Catawba County Emergency Services office is located at 100 Government Drive, Newton, NC 28658. They can also be submitted online at sba.gov/disaster, where disaster assistance information can be found as well. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For more information on the State Individual Assistance Program, applicants can call the helpline at (919) 825-2378 or by email at IArecovery@ncdps.gov. This contact method will remain in place for affected residents after the closing of the DLOC on February 20, 2024.