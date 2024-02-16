Submit Release
News of tragic death of Alexei Navalny in prison follows years of unjust imprisonment, OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights says

WARSAW, 16 February 2024 – The reported death of Alexei Navalny while serving a lengthy prison sentence is a tragedy that follows years of unjust imprisonment and the denial of his rights, including to a fair trial, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Alexei Navalny’s death,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “From the very beginning, Mr Navalny’s imprisonment was a fundamental violation of the right to voice dissent as well as the right to a fair trial.”

ODIHR calls on the Russian authorities to launch an immediate and credible investigation into the circumstances in which he died, and to allow Mr Navalny’s representatives full access to it. ODIHR condemns the imprisonment of any opposition politician merely for expressing their political views, and calls for their release from detention. Justice systems must remain independent of politics and never be instrumentalized to silence dissenting voices.

ODIHR calls on the Russian Federation to respect its obligation to ensure the health and welfare of all those in custody, and reminds the authorities that all OSCE states have committed to respect the rights of prisoners. They have also committed to guarantee the right to a fair trial and the independence of the judiciary. In particular, states have committed to guaranteeing a fair and public hearing by a competent, independent and impartial tribunal established by law.

