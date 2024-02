WHAT: House Democrats will release their proposed state supplemental operating budget proposal and take questions from the media at an in-person press conference.

WHO: Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle), Appropriations Chair Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane), and Appropriations Vice Chairs Steve Bergquist (D-Renton), Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) and Nicole Macri (D-Seattle).

WHEN: Monday, February 19 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: John L. O’Brien Building, House Hearing Room A.

Members of the public unable to attend in person are invited to watch live on TVW online.

###