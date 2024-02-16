Federal and provincial governments invest in roads improvement in Prince Edward Island

CANADA, February 16 - Improvements to local roads will benefit Islanders and their businesses, with work taking place thanks to the combined investment of more than $21.4 million from the federal and Prince Edward Island governments.

Announced by Minister Lawrence MacAulay, Member of Parliament Heath MacDonald, Minister Ernie Hudson, and Chief Roderick W. Gould, four projects will extend the life of local roads and help connect the communities.

Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, helping businesses move their goods to customer markets, and building a strong economy for all Canadians.

The projects in Kings County, Queens County and Prince County consist of upgrades to approximately 149 kilometres of roads. Work will include asphalt resurfacing to smooth out the roads quality and support the needs of growing communities. This investment will provide better roadways to farms, fishing harbours, processing plants, tourist destinations and rural communities that contribute to the economic success of the province.

The Abegweit First Nation Route 2 Highway Upgrades project consists of upgrades and support infrastructure along Route 2, with a reduced speed limit to encourage lower vehicle speeds that will enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists within the community.

Quotes

“Here in PEI, we depend on our roads every day - from driving our kids to school, to folks going to work, and getting our goods to market. Investing in road infrastructure is vital to ensure that we meet those demands, maintain the quality of our roads, and ensure the safety of Islanders.”

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Communities like ours rely on roads and highways to boost the economy. This funding will improve roadways, contribute to the growth of the Island’s economy, and ensure stronger, more resilient communities for years to come.”

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“PEI’s roads provide an invaluable social and economic connection for our residents, rural communities, and economy. Investment in these roadways will create local jobs for Islanders and improve the safe and efficient movement of people and goods and services our communities need.”

Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

“Highway improvements pave the way for progress, connecting people, businesses, and communities. The upgrades to the Route 2 Highway, a highway that bisects our Scotchfort reserve, will allow people to feel safe travelling to and through our community and support our economic growth for years to come.”

Roderick W. Gould Jr., Chief of Abegweit First Nation



Quick facts

The federal government is investing $10,745,881 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $10,745,881.

This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today’s announcement, 19 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Prince Edward Island, with a total federal contribution of more than $72.8 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $46.5 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

