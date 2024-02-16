Astiva Health, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Activity Center in Los Angeles-Koreatown with Support from Rep. Michelle Steel

ORANGE, Calif. , Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health Inc. , a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) health plan dedicated to reshaping personalized and comprehensive healthcare is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest facility, the Los Angeles-Koreatown Activity Center. This center was inaugurated on Dec. 16, 2023, in a vibrant ceremony that included a ribbon-cutting by Congresswoman Michelle Steel, marking a significant step in Astiva Health's commitment to serving the senior community of Koreatown.

The new Activity Center is designed to be a hub for seniors in Koreatown, providing a space for health education, wellness activities, and community building. It reflects Astiva Health's dedication to delivering culturally tailored healthcare and support services that cater to the unique needs of the communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of the Los Angeles-Koreatown Activity Center," said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen , CEO of Astiva Health. "It's more than just a place – it's a testament to our mission of empowering seniors to lead active, fulfilling lives. Having the support of Representative Michelle Steel and the Korean-language media highlights the importance of community collaboration in achieving our goals."

Congresswoman Michelle Steel , who represents California's 45th congressional district, attended the ceremony, offering her support for Astiva Health's efforts to provide specialized care for the aging population. "It's heartening to see Astiva Health's initiative in opening this Activity Center. Their focus on personalized, accessible healthcare is vital for the well-being of our seniors," said Rep. Steel.

The event was well-attended, with notable coverage by Korean-language media outlets, showcasing the community's excitement and endorsement of this innovative approach to senior care.

The Los Angeles-Koreatown Activity Center is just one example of how Astiva Health is actively addressing the healthcare disparities faced by ethnic communities. By integrating cultural respect into its healthcare model, Astiva Health is setting a new standard for responsive and respectful care.

Astiva Health extends its deepest gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of this grand opening and looks forward to the positive impact the Activity Center will have in the Los Angeles-Koreatown community.

For more information about the services offered at the new Activity Center and Astiva Health's comprehensive healthcare plans, please visit www.AstivaHealth.com.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage.

For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit https://astivahealth.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding the outlook of our private company. These statements are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "propose," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements encompass expectations about our business activities, development plans, and strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from our expectations due to various factors, such as the unpredictable nature of development efforts, potential modifications in the timing and success of our initiatives, and uncertainties related to intellectual property. Additionally, we face challenges associated with financial resources and operational sustainability. We do not commit to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or changes in expectations, as we operate as a private entity. While we believe our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution stakeholders that actual results may differ materially from our anticipated outcomes. As we don't file with regulatory bodies, we encourage stakeholders to review additional risk factors specific to our private company that may impact future results.

