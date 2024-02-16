Attorney General Stein Urges Court to Protect Medication Abortion Access

For Immediate Release:

Friday, February 16, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein this week urged a federal court to make clear that states cannot second guess the Food and Drug Administration and impose unnecessary restrictions on women’s access to medication abortion.

Attorney General Stein released the following statement:

“When states restrict women’s ability to get a medication abortion, they’re preventing women from getting a safe medication for reasons that have everything to do with politics and nothing to do with health care. I’ll fight to protect women’s freedom to make their own decisions.”

A copy of the brief is available here.

