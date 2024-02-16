Submit Release
Statement from Commissioner Jett on Dr. Joe Gothard Being Named 2024 National Superintendent of the Year (2/15/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Today Commissioner Willie Jett issued the following statement in response to Saint Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard being named 2024 National Superintendent of the Year by AASA The School Superintendents Association

"Congratulations to Dr. Joe Gothard on being named the National Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents Association (AASA). During my career I have had the opportunity to work closely with Superintendent Gothard and admire his hard work, community participation and student-centered focus. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to his passion for student achievement; and we applaud and thank him for his tireless work."

