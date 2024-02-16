Trust Stamp listed by the Federal Reserve for combating synthetic identity fraud

Trust Stamp has been listed by the Federal Reserve as a Synthetic Identity Fraud Mitigation Provider

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, providing AI-powered trust and identity services to global customers in both the governmental and private sectors has been listed by the Federal Reserve as a Fraud Mitigation Service Provider in the context of synthetic identity fraud having participated in a call for participation in September 2022.

Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp commented: “We work with close to fifty US banks and are currently participating in the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator; therefore, synthetic identity fraud is of critical importance to our clients. As we highlighted in a release earlier today addressing the potential for our technology to combat the threat that many third-party device-based biometric solutions face from Trojans, our AI-powered solutions are at the cutting edge of combating the ever-evolving cybercrime threat.”

Enquiries

Shareholders@truststamp.ai

Andrew Gowasack President, agowasack@truststamp.net

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.