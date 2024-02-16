SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KNTE, FANG, HAYN, VINE

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE)’s sale to XOMA Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, XOMA would acquire Kinnate for (i) a base cash price of $2.3352 per share and (ii) an additional cash amount of not more than $0.2527 per share at the closing of the merger plus a non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive 85% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale of the Kinnate programs effected within one year of closing of the merger or 100% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale executed prior to the closing. If you are a Kinnate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s merger with Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. The proposed transaction consideration will consist of approximately 117.3 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $8 billion of cash, subject to customary adjustments. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Diamondback’s existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 60.5% of the combined company. If you are a Diamondback shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN)’s sale to North American Stainless for $61.00 per share in cash. If you are a Haynes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (NYSE: VINE)’s merger with Notes Live, Inc. If you are a Fresh Vine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

