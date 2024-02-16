MDC offers free Fishing Reel Maintenance and Repair class Feb. 29 in Blue Springs

Submit Release
Kansas City, Mo. – The warmer days of early spring will soon be here, bringing on a prime fishing season. But few things are more frustrating than having a fishing reel break down when the fish are biting. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Fishing Reel Maintenance and Repair class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This class will teach some preventive maintenance tips such as how to disassemble, clean, and lubricate fishing reels. John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, will also cover how to make repairs for common problems found in spinning, spin casting, and baitcasting reels.  The class will help participants get reels in tip top shape for the upcoming spring fishing season.

Fishing Reel Maintenance and Repair is open to participants ages 9 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47p.

