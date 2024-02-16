"Owing to the Absence" by Artist Bartosz Beda Featured in Holt Russell Art Gallery & Galesburg Community Art Center

Artist Bartosz Beda, Owing to the Absence 19, ink and charcoal on paper, 76x56cm (30x22inches), 2022-23

"Owing to the Absence" Ink Series by Artist Bartosz Beda Featured in Holt Russell Art Gallery and Galesburg Community Art Center Group Exhibitions

Owing to the Absence invites viewers into a meditative dialogue between the tangible and the intangible, leveraging the expressive capabilities of monochromatic palettes to explore philosophy and art.” — Bartosz Beda

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartosz Beda's Ink Paintings on Display in Galesburg, Illinois, and Baldwin City, Kansas

In recognition of his unique approach to the medium of ink, Bartosz Beda's compelling series of abstract figurative portraits "Owing to the Absence" has been selected for inclusion in two distinguished group exhibitions. "Owing to the Absence 19" and "Owing to the Absence 22," each a part of Beda's Sumi ink series, explore themes of absence and presence, showcasing the artist's experience over the expressive capabilities of ink on paper.

"Owing to the Absence 19" at Holt Russell Art Gallery

Beda's "Owing to the Absence 19" is currently displayed at the Holt Russell Art Gallery, Baker University.

This exhibition, open from February 13 through April 5, 2024, presents a curated selection of works highlighting ink's depth and versatility as a medium. The artist invites the public to join him at the artist's reception on Tuesday, February 20, from 5-7 PM, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with the inspirations and narratives behind the artwork.

"Owing to the Absence 22" at Galex57 Exhibition

Simultaneously, "Owing to the Absence 22" enriches the Galex57 exhibition at the Galesburg Community Art Center from March 9 - April 6, 2024. This showcase brings together a dynamic range of artistic expressions. Beda's work adds emotional depth and narrative complexity, further exploring his role in the contemporary art dialogue.



Exploring the Depths of Absence: Bartosz Beda's "Owing to the Absence" Series of Abstract Figurative

Bartosz Beda's "Owing to the Absence" abstract figurative series explores absence and presence through Sumi ink on paper. This striking collection, mounted on wood panels, invites viewers into a meditative dialogue between the tangible and the intangible, leveraging the expressive capabilities of monochromatic palettes to explore philosophical and artistic inquiries.

Beda utilizes traditional Sumi ink, known for its dynamic range from deep blacks to light grays, to articulate the fluid interplay of memory and existence, echoing the narratives of lost civilizations and the thematic presence of absence across art, theater, and philosophy.

"Owing to the Absence" transcends visual art, encouraging audiences to engage with the work personally, filling the voids with their interpretations and memories. Through this series, Beda continues to provoke thought and introspection, establishing a profound dialogue about our existence and spaces.

About the Artist

Bartosz Beda, born in Poland in 1984, has emerged as a 'one to watch' by BBC Radio 4 in the contemporary art scene. Relocating to the UK in 2008 to pursue his MA in Fine Art at the Manchester School of Art, Beda's unique vision quickly grasped attention. His awards include being shortlisted for the Catlin Art Guide as the UK's most promising emerging artist in 2012, winning the Towry Award for Best of the North of England in 2012, and achieving first place in the Interstate Group Exhibition at CWU Sarah Spurgeon Gallery, USA, in 2017 and most recent solo exhibition at Collin College, USA, in 2023.

Beda's journey took him from the Academy of Fine Arts in Dresden, Germany, on a prestigious scholarship, to a fellowship at the Fondazione per’l Arte in Rome, Italy. His works, characterized by a deep engagement with political and social relevance themes, have found homes in public and private collections worldwide, including the Reading Public Museum and the Brownsville Museum.

Before his academic and artistic pursuits, Beda contributed his talents to the film industry, working with a team on animations that won notable recognition, including an Oscar. Today, his art continues to provoke thought and stir emotions across the globe, with exhibitions in Spain, Germany, the UK, Colombia, and the USA, among others.

Visit the Exhibitions

Art enthusiasts and the general public are encouraged to experience these exhibitions firsthand. Beda's work and other talented artists offer a compelling exploration of thematic and material boundaries, making each show a must-see event in the art community calendar.

For more information on the exhibitions and Bartosz Beda's work, please visit the Holt Russell Art Gallery at Baker University and the Galesburg Community Art Center.