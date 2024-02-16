Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Alamance County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Douglas Green to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 17 (Alamance County). He will fill the vacancy of Judge Richard Champion.

Green currently serves as an assistant attorney general for the North Carolina Department of Justice. He previously served in the district attorney's office in Alamance. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, his Master of Business Administration from Elon University, and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

