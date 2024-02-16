Shapiro Administration Invests $3.2 Million in U.S. Boiler Company’s Expansion, Creating and Retaining 132 Total Jobs in Central Pennsylvania

The company, which designs, engineers, and makes all of its residential and commercial heating products in the Commonwealth, will construct a new 45,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster.

Pennsylvania is open for business, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to strengthening our manufacturing industry.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing more than $3.2 million in U.S. Boiler Company to support the residential and light commercial heating product manufacturer’s growth in Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Lancaster for over 30 years, the company’s $5.5 million expansion project will create at least 15 new jobs and retain 117 existing jobs.

U.S. Boiler Company is constructing a new 45,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 2930 Old Tree Road in Lancaster that will house state of the art production lines, conveyors and storage racking. This expansion will allow the company to increase production of its most popular family of low-emission, high-efficiency boilers, Alta.

Pennsylvania is successfully competing with other states and countries to attract and retain business – like U.S. Boiler Company, which chose the Commonwealth over North Carolina for its latest expansion. Since January 2023, Governor Shapiro has announced more than $1.2 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

“When strong manufacturers like U.S. Boiler Company choose to grow in Pennsylvania, it sends a clear message around the world that we are open for business and we have what companies need to thrive,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I’m competitive as hell and my Administration is doubling down on our efforts to work at the speed of business and make Pennsylvania a leader in job growth and economic development.”

This investment builds on Governor Shapiro’s commitment to growing and strengthening our economy, creating real opportunity and a better future for Pennsylvanians. His 2024-25 budget proposes more than $600 million in total new and expanded economic development investments, including $25 million for the newly proposed Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors, $20 million to support large scale innovation and $500 million in PA Sites funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites online.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger also recently launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades – building on the Shapiro Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

“Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has been aggressive in our efforts to attract new companies and support existing Pennsylvania businesses,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Today’s announcement is the latest example of our commitment to building a stronger, more dynamic business environment in Pennsylvania. This project preserves union jobs, increases a home-grown company’s manufacturing capacity, and utilizes a green space ― a true win for our Commonwealth.”

U.S. Boiler Company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $177,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $45,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

Established in 1992, U.S. Boiler Company is a manufacturer of residential and light commercial heating products. Headquartered with its sole operations in Lancaster, its products are manufactured for exclusive use in North America. U.S. Boiler Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Burnham Holdings, Inc., also headquartered in Lancaster.

“Burnham Holdings and U.S. Boiler have been committed to Pennsylvania for decades,” said Christopher Drew, President and CEO, Burnham Holdings Inc. “The Commonwealth’s support of this project, which expands USB’s production capacity for its best-selling low emission, high-efficiency boiler product, the Alta, is a win for U.S. Boiler and a win for Pennsylvania.”

“The Commonwealth’s support for our over 200 union and non-union employees is a testament to Governor Shapiro’s desire to see Pennsylvania manufacturing grow and flourish,” said Keith Diller, President, U.S. Boiler Company.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“Manufacturing remains the leading sector of Lancaster County’s economy, contributing 17.2% of our GDP and 16.7% of our total employment,” said John Biemiller, Director of Business Retention and Expansion for EDC Lancaster County. “This investment by U.S. Boiler Company strengthens their local operations and further builds the industrial base in this community.”

Governor Shapiro is getting stuff done in his first year in office, traveling across the Commonwealth as he works to create real opportunity and advance real freedom in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro has laid out a commonsense agenda since Day One, and he is already delivering results for Pennsylvanians. For more information on how the Shapiro Administration got stuff done for Pennsylvanians during its first year in office, visit the governor’s accomplishments website.

