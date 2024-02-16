MDC offering free native landscape design classes March 2 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – As the spring planting season approaches, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Deep Roots KC are offering virtual and in-person DIY Native Landscape Design classes on Saturday, March 2. The classes are hosted by MDC’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

The virtual class is offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47f .

The in-person class at the Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., is offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47g .

These classes will give attendees information about how to design native plant gardens, choosing the right plants for your garden’s setting and your goals, and where to obtain native plants from vendors. The classes will be a chance to ask questions and get tips from local experts from Deep Roots KC, City Roots, GardeNerd Consultation, Oak & iO, Sow Wild, and others. DIY Native Landscape Design classes are open to participants ages 18 and older.

For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter. To learn more about using native plants in landscaping gardens, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV7.