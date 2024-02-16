Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,009 in the last 365 days.

MDC offering free native landscape design classes March 2 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – As the spring planting season approaches, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Deep Roots KC are offering virtual and in-person DIY Native Landscape Design classes on Saturday, March 2. The classes are hosted by MDC’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

  • The virtual class is offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47f.
  • The in-person class at the Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., is offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47g.

These classes will give attendees information about how to design native plant gardens, choosing the right plants for your garden’s setting and your goals, and where to obtain native plants from vendors. The classes will be a chance to ask questions and get tips from local experts from Deep Roots KC, City Roots, GardeNerd Consultation, Oak & iO, Sow Wild, and others. DIY Native Landscape Design classes are open to participants ages 18 and older.

For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter. To learn more about using native plants in landscaping gardens, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV7.

You just read:

MDC offering free native landscape design classes March 2 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more