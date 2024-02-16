Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, has issued the following statement about the cancellation of a trucking company’s ability to operate in B.C.:

“On Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in the interest of safety, a formal cancellation notice was issued to Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. for its operations in B.C. This is the most severe action that can be taken against a company with multiple infractions – and it sends a clear message to operators that infrastructure crashes around our province need to stop. It has never been easier to follow a route to guide a load safely through our highway system and avoid the potential for impact with infrastructure.

“We know the vast majority of commercial drivers in B.C. operate safely and responsibly. This decision, issued by the independent director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch, follows changes that allow for progressive enforcement of suspensions to better deal with those few companies and drivers who are not being safe and responsible.”