Dallas-Area Personal Injury Law Firm Hartley Law Offers Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides Through St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas, TX

Dallas, Texas February 15, 2024: With the St. Patrick’s Day holiday approaching, Hartley Law Firm is offering the Dallas community free sober rides home during St. Patrick’s Weekend.

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, a time of celebrations and fun, there's also unfortunately a significant increase in drunk driving incidents, posing risks to public safety. In response, a leading Dallas personal injury law firm Hartley Law announced a community-focused campaign offering free Uber and Lyft rides during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

As a personal injury law firm, Hartley Law Firm deals with the harm that is caused from drinking and driving, as well as other acts of negligence. In tradition with fighting to protect their community, the firm is continuing their annual sober rides campaign this year throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Their offer is simple: if someone has too much to drink, simply call an Uber, Lyft, or cab service for a ride back home. Once they are home safely, just send in a receipt, and the Hartley Law Firm team will reimburse the cost of the ride. Easy as that. Make the responsible choice and get rewarded for it.

Rules for Reimbursement

Rides must be taken within the Dallas, TX metro area; rides must occur between 7:00 PM on March 15th, 2024 to 7:00 AM on March 17th, 2024; must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

How The Sober Rides Campaign Works

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination; limited to one reimbursement per household; limited to a maximum reimbursement of $30.00 anywhere in the Dallas metro area, which includes a tip up to 10%; limited to the first 60 submissions; checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.

To submit, include a receipt and photo ID and mail a copy to Hartley Law Firm:

Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign

Hartley Law Firm

2340 E Trinity Mls Rd #100

Carrollton, TX 75006

About the Hartley Law Personal Injury Law Firm

The Hartley Law Firm has been a prominent legal advocate in Dallas, specializing in providing high-quality personal injury law services, including car accidents, workplace injury, truck accidents, medical malpractice, and more. Their dedicated team of attorneys combines years of experience in personal injury law, and has committed to providing exceptional legal representation to those who have suffered due to the negligence of others. Recognized for their expertise, integrity, and client-focused approach, they've established themselves in the Dallas and Carrollton area as a trusted law firm for any personal injury law claim. With Hartley Law Firm, clients not just a case number; they're a valued individual seeking justice and support in challenging times. See their personal injury testimonials from our numerous satisfied clients.

"Austin is a great attorney. He made sure to thoroughly explain everything to me regarding my case. He was sure to also lay out my other options and walk me through what the process would look like if we went that direction. He always had my best interest and well being in mind when advising me throughout the course of my case. Austin is a very knowledgeable in all areas of law. He is truly a VERY COMPETENT attorney. Austin has earned my trust as legal counsel through his professionalism from the moment I met with him and hired him he consistently demonstrated ownership and speed/sense of urgency to produce a desired outcome for me as I’m sure that he does for all of his clients. It has been a pleasure working with him and he will be the first person I call the next time I need an Attorney. Thank you for all your hard work on my case Austin!" says Danielle E.





For more information, please complete our contact form or call them at (469)747-0656

