Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,987 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina Residential Care Committee to Meet Feb. 21, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Feb. 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Residential Care Committee will meet virtually Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams. To view the agenda for this meeting visit our event page.

The meeting can be accessed by clicking this link:  Join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version.  If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can set up an account and joint the meeting are available here: Join a meeting without an account in Microsoft Teams - Microsoft Support

If you have any questions, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.

###

You just read:

South Carolina Residential Care Committee to Meet Feb. 21, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more