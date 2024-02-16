South Carolina Residential Care Committee to Meet Feb. 21, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Residential Care Committee will meet virtually Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams. To view the agenda for this meeting visit our event page.

The meeting can be accessed by clicking this link: Join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can set up an account and joint the meeting are available here: Join a meeting without an account in Microsoft Teams - Microsoft Support

If you have any questions, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.

