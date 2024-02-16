Helo Corp. Exhibiting at the Las Vegas Moneyshow®, February 21 – 23, 2024

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helo Corp. (OTC PINK: HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a data-driven wellness technology company, will be exhibiting at the Moneyshow®, at the Paris Las Vegas, February 21 - 23, 2024.



Helo® invites Moneyshow® attendees to visit Helo’s booth #609 to meet with the Helo management team and experience the soon-to-launch Helo NutraMaticTM personalized nutrition device, which will be on display at the Helo booth. The Company's CEO, Sean McVeigh will also make a presentation on Thursday, February 22nd from 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the topic of “AI-Enabled Customer Health and Lifestyle Optimization.”

NutraMaticTM is a countertop device designed to provide users with their AI-optimized and personalized combination of nutrition supplements, based on their current biodata status.





“This is the first time that NutraMatic devices will be on display to the public in the US. As we prepare for our US launch later this year, we are excited to get feedback from potential investors and customers at the Moneyshow,” said Mr. McVeigh. “The Moneyshow,” he continued, “will also provide us with an opportunity to present some unique yet practical aspects of our technology, such as how we plan to use AI to optimize a user’s individual supplement selection based on their latest biodata, and how our IoT connected NutraMatic will deliver their personalized supplements in real-time, so they get what they need, when they need it.”

About the Moneyshow® Conference

The Moneyshow® is an opportunity for attendees to get actionable, insightful, in-person guidance from the nation’s top money experts. Attendees will receive comprehensive and actionable investment recommendations in virtually every public and private market. That includes stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. Attendees will have the opportunity to roam the lively interactive Exhibit Hall, where dozens of the world’s premier public companies, trading technology firms, and alternative investment providers will be available. Click here to find more information about the Moneyshow®.

About Helo Corp:

Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company. Helo® wearables and other smart devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing Technology®, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters. Helo is developing the NutraMaticTM and Helo AITM platform to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies to analyze wearer data, provide personalized nutrition and recommendations, support the adoption of healthier lifestyle choices and drive human wellness transformation.

For more information, please visit helocorp.com.

The Company's disclosure statements, and financial statements are available at OTC:HLOC.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investors Contact:

investors@helocorp.com

+1 650-646-2193

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5e5e5dc-1e92-43de-96e8-5b9d477569a4