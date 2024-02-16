Ukraine: EU and UNDP establish training centres for social workers in Chernivtsi, Dnipro, and Poltava

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have opened Educational and Training Centres for Social Work in Chernivtsi, Dnipro, and Poltava.

The centres were established in close cooperation with the respective oblast state administrations under new social service regulations to support, train and improve the competencies of social work specialists, social workers and other employees involved in providing social services.

The training centres deliver comprehensive methodological guidance for conducting social work and providing services to the most vulnerable population groups, including internally displaced people.

“The EU supports Ukraine to help address social challenges stemming from the war, including for specific groups such as internally displaced persons, war veterans and their families, single parents, persons with disabilities, minorities and other vulnerable persons,” said Henrik Huitfeldt from the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Our initiatives will continue to reform Ukraine’s social support system, improving employment services and ensuring access to social protection.”

The local authorities have repaired the premises, and the UNDP, with financial support from the European Union, has supplied them with furniture and modern equipment.

Additionally, a group workspace was set up in each centre to accommodate up to 30 people, and four workplaces were fully equipped for the methodologist, administrator and other specialists.

