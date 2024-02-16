The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) today launched a call inviting representatives of employers' organisations, trade unions and civil society organisations from EU candidate countries, including Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, to participate in the EESC's pilot project and become...
You just read:
EU candidate countries join the work of the European Economic and Social Committee
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.