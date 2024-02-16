EU4Culture trains trainers for impact assessment of cultural activities in Eastern Partner countries

This February, the EU-funded project EU4Culture has organised a training of trainers, an educational module about cultural indicators for local trainers from five Eastern Partner countries.

The training of trainers module aims to increase capacities of regional cities in analysing data on cultural and creative industries to assess the impact of their Cultural Strategies implementation, developed with EU4Culture support.

International experts designed and led the training sessions for ten local trainers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine. Later, the trainers will deliver four-day training modules to the cities belonging to the EU4Culture Cities Network. They will also continuously support the participating municipalities in implementing the systematic approach and methodology of collecting, analysing, and assessing the impact of their Cultural Strategies.

“Recruited by EU4Culture, the ten local experts will gain knowledge and skills for using cultural indicators in measuring the performance of cultural activities, developing a data collection system, and monitoring, as well as improving, the implementation of Cultural Strategies,” said Anatoli Beifert, Team Leader of the EU4Culture project. “Most importantly, they will share with key representatives of regional cities this knowledge, which is the foundation for implementing the Cultural Strategies impactfully.”

With a budget of €7.85 million, EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the culture and creative sector with a special focus on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries. The project is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, Danish Cultural Institute, and Institut Français de Géorgie.

