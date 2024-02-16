Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,994 in the last 365 days.

EU4Culture trains trainers for impact assessment of cultural activities in Eastern Partner countries

This February, the EU-funded project EU4Culture has organised a training of trainers, an educational module about cultural indicators for local trainers from five Eastern Partner countries. 

The training of trainers module aims to increase capacities of regional cities in analysing data on cultural and creative industries to assess the impact of their Cultural  Strategies implementation, developed with EU4Culture support.

International experts designed and led the training sessions for ten local trainers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine. Later, the trainers will deliver four-day training modules to the cities belonging to the EU4Culture Cities Network. They will also continuously support the participating municipalities in implementing the systematic approach and methodology of collecting, analysing, and assessing the impact of their Cultural  Strategies.

“Recruited by EU4Culture, the ten local experts will gain knowledge and skills for using cultural indicators in measuring the performance of cultural activities, developing a data collection system, and monitoring, as well as improving, the implementation of Cultural Strategies,” said Anatoli Beifert, Team Leader of the EU4Culture project. “Most importantly, they will share with key representatives of regional cities this knowledge, which is the foundation for implementing the Cultural Strategies impactfully.”

With a budget of €7.85 million, EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the culture and creative sector with a special focus on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries. The project is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, Danish Cultural Institute, and Institut Français de Géorgie.

Find out more

You just read:

EU4Culture trains trainers for impact assessment of cultural activities in Eastern Partner countries

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more