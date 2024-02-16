InfoBridge: new EU-funded video series to advise on cybersecurity and media literacy

The EU-funded programme EU NEIGHBOURS EAST and 24 TV Ukraine have launched a Youtube video series on trustworthy sources of information and personal digital security for Ukrainians residing in temporarily occupied territories.

The project aims to help the most vulnerable individuals in becoming more resilient to Russian disinformation and maintain a connection with the Ukrainian information space.

Since the beginning of the Russian occupation of some territories of Ukraine, Ukrainian traditional media has become inaccessible for people who do not have a satellite dish or reliable connection through VPN services.

To address these challenges, EU NEIGHBOURS EAST and 24 TV Ukraine have launched a video series, featuring practical security tips, along with digital and media literacy recommendations. From February to June, the project will release five episodes on the most relevant platforms such as YouTube, Telegram, and TikTok.

The first episode, released today, focuses on the use of VPN. It presents different VPN services, explains the main principles of their work, and how to select and install them on personal devices. In addition, cybersecurity experts give practical tips on the safe use of messengers, chats, and online platforms.

Find out more

First episode: use of VPNs