Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Gabelli Funds 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, today announced that it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 15th annual specialty chemical symposium to be held at the Yale Club in New York, NY on March 14, 2024.

The symposium hosted by Gabelli Funds will focus on the themes of pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and mergers and acquisitions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Hawkins management will be available for individual one-on-one virtual meetings on March 14, 2024.

For more information about the symposium or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 58 facilities in 26 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

