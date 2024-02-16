Data Center Solutions Market worth $591.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8 %: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Solutions Market is expected to grow from USD 338.8 billion by 2023 to USD 591.7 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period , according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Solutions Market"

225 - Tables

55 - Figures

280 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232213604

Data Center Solutions Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Cloud computing revolution

Restraints:

High initial investments

Complexity of implementation

Opportunities:

Emergence of generative AI

Data center expansion in developing regions

Growing demand for edge data center-as-a-service

Increasing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments

List of Key Players in Data Center Solutions Market:

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Equinix

Dell

Huawei

Digital Realty

NTT

KDDI

HPE

The proliferation of data-intensive technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, drives the need for advanced data center solutions to handle information's growing volume and complexity. Expanding edge computing applications, requiring localized processing for low-latency requirements, also contribute to the demand for innovative data center solutions.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=232213604

Based on the offering, the software segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The software segment in data center solutions comprises a comprehensive suite of applications and tools designed to optimize, manage, and secure the complex infrastructure within data centers. These software solutions are pivotal in enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring robust security, and facilitating seamless scalability. Management software acts as the nerve center orchestrating various tasks at the core of data center operations. This software provides administrators with a unified platform for overseeing the entire infrastructure, encompassing physical and virtual components. It aids in asset tracking, inventory management, and resource allocation, fostering operational control and efficiency. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software helps optimize the physical aspects of data centers. It offers tools for capacity planning, change management, and real-time monitoring of power and cooling systems.

The cloud data center segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period based on the data center type. Companies that offer cloud services use different models to provide better services to their customers. These models include private, public, and hybrid clouds. As more businesses embrace cloud computing, a higher percentage of their workloads are hosted in cloud data centers. Big players in the cloud computing industry, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, are constructing massive facilities worldwide to increase their cloud computing power. CSPs like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) manage cloud data centers. These providers oversee the entire infrastructure, including hardware, networking, and maintenance. Cloud data centers are designed to be highly scalable and offer on-demand resources.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=232213604

Based on vertical, the BFSI vertical will hold the largest market share in 2023. The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry is a significant player in the data center solutions market, relying heavily on advanced technologies to meet its growing IT requirements. The BFSI sector requires robust and secure data center infrastructure to handle sensitive financial data, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver uninterrupted customer services. The BFSI sector deals with sensitive financial information, prioritizing security and compliance. Data center solutions provide secure environments with advanced cybersecurity measures, ensuring data integrity and compliance with industry regulations. The BFSI industry experiences fluctuating workloads, and data center solutions offer scalability to accommodate growing data volumes and changing business needs. This flexibility allows financial institutions to adapt to market dynamics efficiently. Uninterrupted availability of financial services is critical for the BFSI sector.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Networking Solutions Market

Software Defined Networking Market

Data Center Transformation Market

Managed Network Services Market

Data Center Power Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com