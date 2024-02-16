Submit Release
From Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

AZERBAIJAN, February 16 - 16 February 2024, 13:40

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency and Dear Brother,

I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as President for a new term, following your victory in the elections that recently

took place in your friendly country.

I seize this opportunity to express my wishes for success in your high office, thus continuing the march of progress and achievement for the benefit of the friendly people

of Azerbaijan.

Looking forward to meeting you in Algiers on the occasion of the 7th GECF Summit, please accept, Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest and cordial

consideration.

 

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

