From Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria
AZERBAIJAN, February 16 - 16 February 2024, 13:40
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency and Dear Brother,
I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as President for a new term, following your victory in the elections that recently
took place in your friendly country.
I seize this opportunity to express my wishes for success in your high office, thus continuing the march of progress and achievement for the benefit of the friendly people
of Azerbaijan.
Looking forward to meeting you in Algiers on the occasion of the 7th GECF Summit, please accept, Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest and cordial
consideration.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune
President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria