From Richard Raši, Minister of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The historic event in which the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan were able to exercise their voting rights throughout the entire territory of their homeland for the first time in modern history is a milestone and confirms the undeniable sovereignty of your country.

On this occasion, I would like to emphasize the strong and friendly relations that our countries not only maintain but also systematically deepen. The Slovak Republic appreciates the cooperation with Azerbaijan in several areas, from the development of our trade and economic relations to mutual support at the international level.

I believe that our bilateral cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen in the spirit of mutual understanding and common interests.

Excellency, I wish you good health, determination, success and strength in your mission.

Richard Raši

Minister of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic