The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, February 16 - Guided by Item 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

1. The following persons shall be appointed as members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

1.1. Yagub Abdulla oglu Eyyubov - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.2. Ali Javad oglu Ahmadov - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.3. Shahin Abdulla oglu Mustafayev - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.4. Vilayat Suleyman oglu Eyvazov - Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.5. Mukhtar Bahadur oglu Babayev – Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.6. Emin Eldar oglu Amrullayev - Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.7. Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.8. Sahil Rafig oglu Babayev - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.9. Kamaladdin Fattah oglu Heydarov - Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.10. Farid Fazil oglu Gayibov – Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.11. Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.12. Mikayil Chingiz oglu Jabbarov - Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.13. Majnun Gadir oglu Mammadov - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.14. Samir Rauf oglu Sharifov - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.15. Adil Gabil oglu Karimli – Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.16. Zakir Asgar oglu Hasanov - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.17. Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev – Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.18. Rashad Nabi oglu Nabiyev - Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.19. Teymur Yusif oglu Musayev – Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.20. Bahar Avaz gizi Muradova - Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.21. Fuad Rauf oglu Muradov - Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.22. Shahin Soltan oglu Baghirov - Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

1.23. Elchin Isagha oglu Guliyev - Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.24. Tahir Yagub oglu Budagov - Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.25. Anar Adil oglu Guliyev - Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.26. Rovshan Shukur oglu Rzayev - Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.27. Vusal Afgan oglu Huseynov - Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.28. Ali Naghi oglu Naghiyev - Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.29. Orkhan Sedyar oglu Sultanov - Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.30. Mursal Gorkhmaz oglu Ibrahimov - Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.31. Zaur Rauf oglu Mikayilov - Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency;

1.32. Fuad Humbat oglu Naghiyev - Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.33. Goshgar Ilahi oglu Tahmazli - Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.34. Asgar Adil oglu Rasulov - Chief of the National Archive Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2. This Order comes into effect on the day of its signing.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 February 2024