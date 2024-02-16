WVDOH patches potholes on US 119 in Monongalia County, US 50 in Preston County as Operation R.I.P. Potholes continues

​ ​​



CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews made permanent potholes repairs with hot asphalt on US 119 and WV 7 in Monongalia County, and US 50 and WV 92 in Preston County, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Asphalt plants in Poca, Morgantown, and Princeton remained open for Gov. Jim Justice’s and WVDOH’s Operation R.I.P. Potholes.







A recent stretch of unusually warm weather has allowed the WVDOH to get a head start on springtime pothole patching. Since Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) began Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched more than 12,500 potholes with hot mix asphalt around the state.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Friday, February 16, 2024, include:

WV 85 and Riverside Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 817, WV 622, and WV 61, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Mount Olive Road, Mason County.

WV 817 and WV 62, Putnam County.

WV 2, Weavers Road, and Henry Road, Cabell County.

Mahones Creek Road and Bias Fork, Lincoln County.

Interstate 79 and US 19, Harrison County.

Little Mill Fall Road, Marion County.

US 119 and WV 7, Monongalia County.

WV 72 and WV 24, Preston County.

WV 310, Berry Run, and Buck Run Road, Taylor County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

WV 122 and WV 12, Monroe County.

WV 39, Nicholas County.

WV 20, Summers County.

WV 80, McDowell County.

Bent Mountain Road, Mercer County.

WV 99, Raleigh County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation​ remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”