Global Edge Security Market to Total US$ 174 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a whopping 21.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights

The main trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the main players and strategies to enhance market presence. This report estimates the size of the global edge security market in 2024 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edge security market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 24.0 billion in 2024, driven by partnerships and collaborations. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 21.9% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of US$ 174.0 billion by 2034.



Organizations require centralized management and orchestration capabilities to ensure consistent security policies and enforcement across edge, cloud, and on premises environments. Edge to cloud security orchestration platforms enable unified visibility, control, and automation of security workflows across distributed infrastructure.

The adoption of Edge Security as a Service model enables organizations to leverage cloud based security offerings tailored to edge computing environments. SECaaS solutions provide scalable, subscription based security services, including threat detection, incident response, and compliance management, without the need for upfront infrastructure investment.

Accelerate Your Growth - Reserve Your Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18944

Data privacy regulations and compliance requirements mandate robust security measures to protect sensitive data processed at the edge. Edge security solutions that incorporate data encryption, anonymization, and access controls help organizations achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding data privacy.

Various industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy, retail, and telecommunications are increasingly adopting edge computing to enable real time data processing and decision making. Edge security solutions tailored to specific industry requirements, such as industrial IoT security, energy grid security, and retail edge security, are in high demand.

The proliferation of edge devices, including smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and connected appliances, increases the complexity of securing the edge ecosystem. Edge security solutions that provide device identity management, authentication, and integrity verification help mitigate security risks associated with diverse and decentralized edge device fleets.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global edge security market was valued at US$ 19.2 billion in 2023 .

billion in . From 2019 to 2023 , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 25.9%.

to , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.1% through 2034 .

through . By component, the solution segment to account for a CAGR of 21.6% through 2034 .

through . The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 150.0 billion during the forecast period

billion during the forecast period The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 0% through 2034.

“Integration of threat intelligence feeds and security analytics platforms enables organizations to correlate and analyze security events across edge and cloud environments. These help proactively identify and mitigate security threats in real time, enhancing security posture and incident response capabilities,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Request for a Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18944

Key Companies Profiled:

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Fortinet Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

F5 Networks

Citrix Systems Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Key Developments

In 2022, Fortinet announced the release of FortiOS 7.2, a pivotal update to its operating system and the cornerstone of the Fortinet Security Fabric. Fortinet, with the introduction of over 300 new capabilities, enhances its ability to focus on security across every network edge while integrating the scalability and performance required to detect and mitigate threats across the entire infrastructure of an organization.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global edge security market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the edge security market, the market is segmented on the basis of component (solution, services), and deployment mode (cloud, on premise), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Edge Security Market

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On Premise

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Unlock Valuable Insights - Purchase Today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18944

Authored by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Top Reports Related to Technology Market:

The CDN security market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8,411.5 million in 2023. The CDN security industry is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 50,731.1 million by 2033. The adoption of CDN security is poised for a substantial CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product market is estimated to grow from USD 12 Billion in 2017 to USD 48 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2017 to 2027.

The global Security Cameras (IR illuminator) Market Share is likely to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2023.

The Edge Server Market Analysis is registering a valuation of US$ 3.39 billion in 2023 and is likely to secure a CAGR of 53.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be worth US$ 251.34 billion by 2033.

The Edge AI Market Demand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. According to FMI, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 39,618.3 Million by 2032, up from US$ 5,970.7 Million in 2022.

The Generative AI Market Outlook is projected to be worth US$ 10.9 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 167.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period.

The Wearable Electronics Market Overview revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 45.5 Billion. The wearable electronics market is expected to reach US$ 199.5 Billion by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% for 2022-2032.

The flexible glass for Flexible Electronics Market Type is predicted to be worth US$ 31.7 billion in 2022, rising to US$ 71.67 billion by 2032. The market demand is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The Organic Electronics Market Trends revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 96.9 Billion. The organic electronics market is expected to reach US$ 1,705.1 Billion by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% for 2022-2032.

The global Wearable Computing Devices Market Forecast is estimated to be valued at US$ 44.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 258.87 billion by 2033. The demand for wearable computing devices is likely to rise at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube