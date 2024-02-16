Submit Release
Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.48 per diluted common share
  • Distributable earnings1 of $0.51, or $0.54 per diluted common share excluding a $7.0 million realized loss on an office property that was previously reserved for
  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share representing an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share
  • Strong liquidity position with ~$1 billion in cash and liquidity and ~$600 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.74% over SOFR2
  • Agency loan originations of $1.44 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$30.98 billion, up 3.5%
  • Structured loan originations of $266.2 million, runoff of $817.4 million, and a portfolio of ~$12.62 billion

Full Year Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $1.75 per diluted common share representing an increase of 5% over last year, and distributable earnings of $2.25 per diluted common share1
  • Raised dividend twice during 2023 to an annual run rate of $1.72 per share, representing a 7.5% increase over the prior year
  • Best-in-class total stockholder return of 28%
  • Agency servicing portfolio growth of 11% from loan originations of $5.11 billion, a 7% increase over the prior year
  • Structured portfolio reduction of 13% with $3.02 billion of multifamily loan runoff, $1.69 billion of which was recaptured into new agency loan originations

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $88.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the year was $330.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share, compared to $284.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to $114.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Distributable earnings for the year was $452.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share, compared to $405.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022. 1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Fannie Mae $ 1,177,203     $ 721,398     $ 3,773,532     $ 2,919,566  
Freddie Mac   98,370       339,241       756,827       1,353,001  
Private Label   140,606       67,965       299,934       217,542  
FHA   26,493       19,215       257,199       188,394  
SFR - Fixed Rate         2,030       19,328       89,683  
Total Originations $ 1,442,672     $ 1,149,849     $ 5,106,820     $ 4,768,186  
               
Total Loan Sales $ 1,270,356     $ 1,275,420     $ 4,889,199     $ 5,438,623  
               
Total Loan Commitments $ 1,362,379     $ 1,211,347     $ 5,207,148     $ 5,146,718  
 

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Agency Business generated revenues of $96.3 million, compared to $80.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $15.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.36%, compared to $17.7 million and 1.48% for the third quarter of 2023. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $21.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.55% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $14.1 million and 1.16% for the third quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2023, loans held-for-sale was $551.7 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $413.3 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $30.98 billion at December 31, 2023. Servicing revenue, net was $33.1 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $49.2 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $16.2 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		   UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		   UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
Fannie Mae $ 21,264,578   47.4   7.4   $ 20,463,620   48.3   7.7   $ 19,038,124   50.2   8.0
Freddie Mac   5,181,933   24.0   8.5     5,184,888   24.2   8.5     5,153,207   25.0   9.0
Private Label   2,510,449   19.5   6.7     2,371,475   19.2   7.3     2,074,859   18.5   7.6
FHA   1,359,624   14.4   19.2     1,322,832   14.5   19.9     1,155,893   14.9   19.5
Bridge   379,425   10.9   3.2     305,950   11.2   3.6     301,182   12.5   1.7
SFR-Fixed Rate   287,446   20.1   5.1     287,942   20.1   5.8     274,764   19.8   6.0
Total $ 30,983,455   39.1   8.0   $ 29,936,707   39.7   8.3   $ 27,998,029   41.1   8.6
 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.6 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2023. The Company recorded a $3.1 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $37.0 million, representing 0.17% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  UPB   %   UPB   %   UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:                              
Multifamily $ 38,700       14 %   $ 92,000       38 %   $ 415,330       42 %   $ 5,468,222       89 %
SFR   198,629       75 %     140,379       59 %     524,060       54 %     613,819       10 %
    237,329       89 %     232,379       97 %     939,390       96 %     6,082,041       99 %
                               
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity   28,829       11 %     7,779       3 %     43,953       4 %     69,606       1 %
Total Originations $ 266,158       100 %   $ 240,158       100 %   $ 983,343       100 %   $ 6,151,647       100 %
                               
Number of Loans Originated   58           42           150           318      
                               
SFR Commitments $ 466,703         $ 429,452         $ 1,150,687         $ 1,086,833      
                               
Runoff $ 817,394         $ 664,792         $ 3,354,055         $ 3,818,554      


  Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  UPB   %   UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:                      
Multifamily $ 10,789,936       86 %   $ 11,421,819       87 %   $ 12,830,999       89 %
SFR   1,316,803       10 %     1,163,648       9 %     927,373       6 %
Other   166,505       1 %     205,505       2 %     337,682       2 %
    12,273,244       97 %     12,790,972       98 %     14,096,054       97 %
                       
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity   334,198       3 %     321,729       2 %     324,224       2 %
SFR Permanent   7,564       <1 %     9,694       <1 %     35,854       <1 %
Total Portfolio $ 12,615,006       100 %   $ 13,122,395       100 %   $ 14,456,132       100 %
 

At December 31, 2023, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.62 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.42%, compared to $13.12 billion and 8.80% at September 30, 2023. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 8.98% at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.12% at September 30, 2023. The decrease in pay rate was primarily due to an increase in non-performing loans in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.96 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.31%, compared to $13.40 billion and 9.28% for the third quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $17.3 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL, which was net of $4.8 million of loan loss recoveries. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $195.7 million. The Company had sixteen non-performing loans with a carrying value of $262.7 million, before related loan loss reserves of $27.1 million, compared to twelve loans with a carrying value of $150.5 million, before loan loss reserves of $12.6 million at September 30, 2023.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2023 was $11.57 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.45% as compared to $11.86 billion and a rate of 7.41% at September 30, 2023.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.77 billion, as compared to $12.00 billion for the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 7.48%, compared to 7.37% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in average cost was primarily due to an increase in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024 to common stockholders of record on March 4, 2024. The ex-dividend date is March 1, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 245-3047 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9765 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ423 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 23, 2024. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 934-8221 for domestic callers and (402) 220-6990 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of February 14, 2024.
Contact: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)        
Interest income $ 331,060     $ 320,597     $ 1,331,219     $ 948,401  
Interest expense   227,479       207,538       903,228       557,617  
Net interest income   103,581       113,059       427,991       390,784  
               
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net   16,727       23,290       72,522       55,816  
Mortgage servicing rights   21,144       17,059       69,912       69,346  
Servicing revenue, net   33,073       27,679       130,449       92,192  
Property operating income   1,447       846       5,708       1,877  
Gain on derivative instruments, net   10,345       16,526       6,763       26,609  
Other income (loss), net   2,571       (1,500 )     7,667       (17,563 )
Total other revenue   85,307       83,900       293,021       228,277  
               
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   36,270       42,089       159,788       161,825  
Selling and administrative   12,686       13,030       51,260       53,990  
Property operating expenses   1,670       694       5,897       2,136  
Depreciation and amortization   2,446       2,640       9,743       8,732  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)   3,168       4,061       15,695       1,862  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   18,399       11,469       73,446       21,169  
Litigation settlement         7,350             7,350  
Total other expenses   74,639       81,333       315,829       257,064  
               
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes   114,249       115,626       405,183       361,997  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         (320 )     (1,561 )     (4,933 )
Income (loss) from equity affiliates   3,586       (4,260 )     24,281       14,247  
Provision for income taxes   (7,911 )     (4,318 )     (27,347 )     (17,484 )
               
Net income   109,924       106,728       400,556       353,827  
               
Preferred stock dividends   10,342       10,342       41,369       40,954  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   7,923       8,234       29,122       28,044  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 91,659     $ 88,152     $ 330,065     $ 284,829  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49     $ 0.51     $ 1.79     $ 1.72  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.48     $ 0.49     $ 1.75     $ 1.67  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   188,503,682       174,444,084       184,641,642       165,355,167  
Diluted   222,861,214       209,743,771       218,843,613       199,112,630  
               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43     $ 0.40     $ 1.68     $ 1.54  



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 928,974     $ 534,357  
Restricted cash   608,233       713,808  
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $195,664 and $132,559)   12,377,806       14,254,674  
Loans held-for-sale, net   551,707       354,070  
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   391,254       401,471  
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $6,256 and $3,153)   155,279       156,547  
Investments in equity affiliates   79,303       79,130  
Due from related party   64,421       77,419  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   91,378       96,069  
Other assets   490,281       371,440  
Total assets $ 15,738,636     $ 17,038,985  
       
Liabilities and Equity:      
Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,237,827     $ 3,841,814  
Securitized debt   6,935,010       7,849,270  
Senior unsecured notes   1,333,968       1,385,994  
Convertible senior unsecured notes   283,118       280,356  
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities   143,896       143,128  
Due to related party   13,799       12,350  
Due to borrowers   121,707       61,237  
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   71,634       57,168  
Other liabilities   343,072       335,789  
Total liabilities   12,484,031       13,967,106  
       
Equity:      
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:   633,684       633,684  
Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares      
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares      
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares      
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares      
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 188,505,264 and 178,230,522 shares issued and outstanding   1,885       1,782  
Additional paid-in capital   2,367,188       2,204,481  
Retained earnings   115,216       97,049  
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity   3,117,973       2,936,996  
       
Noncontrolling interest   136,632       134,883  
Total equity   3,254,605       3,071,879  
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 15,738,636     $ 17,038,985  



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Other(1)   Consolidated
Interest income $ 317,132     $ 13,928     $ -     $ 331,060  
Interest expense   221,747       5,732       -       227,479  
Net interest income   95,385       8,196       -       103,581  
               
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net   -       16,727       -       16,727  
Mortgage servicing rights   -       21,144       -       21,144  
Servicing revenue   -       49,246       -       49,246  
Amortization of MSRs   -       (16,173 )     -       (16,173 )
Property operating income   1,447       -       -       1,447  
Gain on derivative instruments, net   -       10,345       -       10,345  
Other income   1,448       1,123       -       2,571  
Total other revenue   2,895       82,412       -       85,307  
               
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   11,516       24,754       -       36,270  
Selling and administrative   5,399       7,287       -       12,686  
Property operating expenses   1,670       -       -       1,670  
Depreciation and amortization   1,273       1,173       -       2,446  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)   -       3,168       -       3,168  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   18,086       313       -       18,399  
Total other expenses   37,944       36,695       -       74,639  
               
Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes   60,336       53,913       -       114,249  
               
Income from equity affiliates   3,586       -       -       3,586  
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes   497       (8,408 )     -       (7,911 )
               
Net income   64,419       45,505       -       109,924  
               
Preferred stock dividends   10,342       -       -       10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   -       -       7,923       7,923  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 54,077     $ 45,505     $ (7,923 )   $ 91,659  

(1)  Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
   
  December 31, 2023
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Consolidated
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 619,487     $ 309,487     $ 928,974  
Restricted cash   595,342       12,891       608,233  
Loans and investments, net   12,377,806       -       12,377,806  
Loans held-for-sale, net   -       551,707       551,707  
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   -       391,254       391,254  
Securities held-to-maturity, net   -       155,279       155,279  
Investments in equity affiliates   79,303       -       79,303  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   12,500       78,878       91,378  
Other assets and due from related party   453,073       101,629       554,702  
Total assets $ 14,137,511     $ 1,601,125     $ 15,738,636  
           
Liabilities:          
Debt obligations $ 11,520,492     $ 413,327     $ 11,933,819  
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   -       71,634       71,634  
Other liabilities and due to related party   369,588       108,990       478,578  
Total liabilities $ 11,890,080     $ 593,951     $ 12,484,031  



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 91,659     $ 88,152     $ 330,065     $ 284,829  
               
Adjustments:              
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   7,923       8,234       29,122       28,044  
Income from mortgage servicing rights   (21,144 )     (17,059 )     (69,912 )     (69,346 )
Deferred tax (benefit) provision   (719 )     6,092       (7,349 )     (1,741 )
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs   19,145       22,528       77,829       104,378  
Depreciation and amortization   4,115       3,225       16,425       11,069  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       320       1,561       4,933  
Provision for credit losses, net   11,206       14,823       68,642       25,077  
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net   (10,880 )     (14,992 )     (8,844 )     3,480  
Stock-based compensation   2,799       2,643       14,940       14,973  
               
Distributable earnings (1) $ 104,104     $ 113,966     $ 452,479     $ 405,696  
               
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.51     $ 0.60     $ 2.25     $ 2.23  
               
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)   205,498,651       191,273,691       201,549,221       182,224,404  

(1)  Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2)  The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,362,563 and 18,470,080 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,294,392 and 16,888,226 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings (net of any tax impact), deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

