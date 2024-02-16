VinFast signs letters of intent with Indonesia dealers

VIETNAM, February 16 - JAKARTA — Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast signed the Letters of Intent with its first five dealers in Indonesia on February 16 while attending the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) which is taking place from February 15 to 25.

The signing is a step forward in VinFast's plan to expand its distribution network in Indonesia as well as strengthen brand recognition and competitive capacity in the global EV market.

The dealers are the BAM, GNA and GSU with headquarters in Jakarta, the MCA based in Medan and Majesty in Batam, who will sell VF 5, VF e34, VF6 and VF7 models right after they are launched in the Indonesia market.

Prices and sales details, including order time and aftersales policies will be announced in the first half of this year.

VinFast Indonesia CEO Trần Quốc Huy said that VinFast is proud to cooperate with leading dealers in Indonesia so as to empower consumers with diverse choice for smart and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions.

The cooperation will not only lay a solid development foundation for VinFast and its partners but also unleash boundless potential of the green transport sector in the locality and the region as a whole, he added.

BAM director Hartono Kurniawan said he expects the strategic cooperation will bring the Indonesian market more international-standard vehicles with modern designs, competitive prices and sound aftersales policies, helping develop the local electric automobile industry.

VinFast eyes expansion of EV distribution in major cities across Indonesia in 2024. The move demonstrates VinFast's determination to quickly become the preferred EV brand for Indonesian consumers, as well as illustrates its global vision, including the goal of promoting the zero-emission transportation revolution for a green future for everyone.

The company will build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Indonesia with a projected capacity of 50,000 cars per year.

The planned factory is expected to create thousands of jobs and contribute to the development of a robust domestic electric vehicle industry. Upon operational, the plant will also represent a key link in VinFast's global electric vehicle supply chain. — VNS