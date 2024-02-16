Banzai Announces Second Investor Fireside Chat to be Held on February 20, 2024

Second Installment in the Series of Webinars Hosted by Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai, Will Update on the Company’s 2024 Strategy

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that the Company’s second installment in a series of fireside chats hosted by Banzai’s CEO Joe Davy, will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 20, 2024, via the Company’s webinar platform Demio.



Demio enables customers to create and host engaging, interactive webinars with ease, helping businesses generate and qualify leads, drive sales, and foster strong relationships with their audience.

Stakeholders interested in participating in the webinar can register via the following LINK. A replay of the webcasted event will be available through Banzai’s Investors webpage. To receive information about upcoming fireside chats as well as other relevant news, Banzai encourages all interested stakeholders to sign up for the Company’s investor email alerts.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

