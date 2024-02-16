Associa Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Meet & Match Event for Vendors and Community Association Managers

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Associa Community Association Services of Indiana hosted a Vendor-Community Association Manager “Meet and Match” event on February 07, 2024, at their Branch offices in Carmel, Indiana. The goal of the one-day event was to enhance professional collaboration and preparedness for maintenance needs in CASI-managed communities.

The Valentine’s Day themed event kicked off by welcoming industry partners, who were invited to meet Associa managers one-on-one and learn about their communities’ needs. Throughout the day, vendors were given the opportunity to match their service, schedule it, or sign up to be an association service bidder in 2024.

“The Associa-CASI operations team sincerely appreciates the time, effort, and resources contributed by the representatives of the companies and the 18 community managers dedicated to ensuring the success of the event,” said Olga Hunt, CMCA, Director of Business Development for Community Association Services of Indiana. “Both parties enjoyed getting to know each other professionally while doing business for their associations' clients.”

Vendors who were in attendance also brought company swag bags for association managers they “matched” with, along with gift cards for their last-paired manager of the evening. The event was productive and deemed a success for all, allowing for an exciting, quick, and easy way to network, socialize, and connect HOA maintenance needs with service providers.

If you would like more information about Community Association Services of Indiana, visit www.cas-indiana.com .

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com .

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Contact info:

Tiffany Mershae

tmershae@associaonline.com