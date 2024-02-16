OSCE-supported Workshop Advances Monitoring and Evaluation of Kyrgyz Republic's Counter-Terrorism Programme

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic – A three-day Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Workshop, focused on the National Action Plan for the implementation of the Programme of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on Countering Extremism and Terrorism for 2023-2027 (the Programme), concluded on 15 February, 2024 in Bishkek.

The workshop, co-organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the State Committee for National Security (ATC SCNS), and Hedayah, the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism, gathered over 40 representatives from state institutions and municipal authorities tasked with executing the Programme and Action Plan for Countering Terrorism and Extremism.

During the workshop, the participants learned about M&E tools and methodologies in the execution of the Programme and practiced new approaches in the implementation of the Action Plan. Key elements included Hedayah's M&E Framework, covering methodology, resource allocation, goal setting, data collection, assessment, and indicator establishment. Participants engaged in exercises tailored to the National Action Plan, fostering deeper understanding and practical skills.

Reflecting on the importance of collaboration and objective assessment, Aibek Shamenov, Director of ATC SCNS, emphasized, "It is crucial to join efforts of state entities involved in the implementation of the Programme, as well as to have a diligent evaluation and monitoring system."

Ambassador Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek noted, “These strategic documents are aimed at creating a nationwide framework on countering violent extremism and terrorism. They provide special mechanisms to strengthen co-operation between government agencies and civil society.”

Emma Allen, Programme Manager - Research & Analysis at Hedayah, highlighted, "A key area of work for Hedayah has been supporting country’s efforts to develop, implement and monitor and evaluate their National Action Plans. We believe that supporting these Action Plans is key to building a world free of extremist threats."

The event contributes to national counter-extremism efforts, fostering collaboration and empowering stakeholders with effective strategies. By leveraging M&E best practices, the Kyrgyz Republic advances its long-term counterterrorism initiatives.

In March 2023, the Kyrgyz Republic's Cabinet of Ministers approved the Programme, outlining objectives and mechanisms to counter violent extremism and terrorism. The subsequent Action Plan, adopted in September 2023, delineated strategies for executing the Programme. The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek supported the development of these strategic national documents.