Parking Management System Market Accelerates at 8.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 12.16 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Key Role of Parking Management Systems in Minimizing Traffic Congestion Driving Their Use Worldwide

Rockville, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently published market analysis, reveals that worldwide demand for parking management systems is projected to reach a market value of US$ 5.6 billion in 2024. The global Parking Management System Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Traffic congestion and parking are closely interrelated. Looking for appropriate parking space generally leads to unwanted delays and therefore results in increased congestion. Increasing parking issues are resolved with the assistance of effective parking management systems and services, which help drivers find proper parking spaces. In addition, these parking solutions also help in getting directions to respective parking spaces, reserving parking spaces beforehand, and making cashless payments.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9724

Key Segments of Parking Management System Market Research Report

By Component & Service By Solution By Parking Site By Vertical By Region Parking Software

Parking Services

Parking Devices Access Control Solutions

Security & Surveillance Solutions

Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solutions

Parking Reservation Management Solutions

Parking Enforcement & Permit Management Solutions

Valet Parking Management Solutions

Parking Guidance & Slot Management Solutions On-street Parking

Off-street Parking Academia

Municipalities & Government Sector

Transportation Sector

Recreation Sector

Healthcare Sector

Hospitality Sector

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) Sector

Commercial Parks & Corporate Sector North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Increasing demand for numerous parking management services is forecasted to help minimize fuel consumption and reduce time, thus enabling seamless traffic flow. Surging technological advancements are projected to stimulate urban areas to transform into smart cities. Economic functions, mobility, and housing are integrated into smart cities by using innovative communication technologies and information. These initiatives are forecasted to widen opportunities for parking management system providers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global parking management system market is estimated at US$ 5.6 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for parking management systems is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 12.16 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to increase at 8.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is forecasted to account for 38.4% share of the global market by 2034.

Demand for parking management systems in Mexico is forecasted to increase at 10.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

“Increasing demand for smart parking, enhanced security, and improved parking availability are driving sales of parking management systems worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increasing Number of Vehicles in North America Stimulating Adoption of Parking Management Systems

North America is projected to account for 29.1% share of the global market by 2034. The increasing number of vehicles is projected to stimulate demand for parking management systems. In addition, the growing adoption of smartphones helps in finding parking spaces while ensuring convenience for users, which is further projected to contribute to revenue streams going forward.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of parking management systems are 3M Company, Tyco Security Products, TCS International Inc., Complus Data Innovations, Inc., Integrapark, LLC, Amano Corporation, TransCore LP, Passport Parking, LLC, Vodafone Group PLC, Siemens AG, and Affiliated Computer Services.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9724

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 12.16 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Smart City Initiatives Drive Parking Management System Market Growth in East Asia and North America

According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, East Asia is anticipated to capture a significant 38.4% share of the global market by 2034. The region's surge is attributed to the proliferation of smart city projects addressing transit, utilities, and infrastructure needs, alongside a concerted effort to enhance citizen services. Notably, governments are championing smart parking solutions to tackle traffic congestion and environmental issues effectively.

In parallel, the United States is poised to dominate the North American market with an impressive 79.5% share by 2034. The rise in automobile numbers in the country is driving demand for parking management systems to alleviate traffic congestion. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smartphones, coupled with the development of more efficient parking applications, is set to provide greater convenience for vehicle owners.

The escalating commercialization of parking systems, coupled with a focus on delivering tailored solutions to end-users, is expected to fuel the expansion of the parking management system market in the United States.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the parking management system market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on component & service (parking software, parking services, parking devices), solution (access control solutions, security & surveillance solutions, parking fee & revenue management solutions, parking reservation management solutions, parking enforcement & permit management solutions, valet parking management solutions, parking guidance & slot management solutions), parking site (on-street parking, off-street parking), and vertical (academia, municipalities & government sector, transportation sector, recreation sector, healthcare industry, hospitality industry, banking, financial services, & insurance [BFSI] sector, commercial parks & corporate sector), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Inspection Management Software Market : The global inspection management software market is valued at US$ 9 billion and is thus expected to reach a market size of US$ 26 billion by the end of 2033.

Transportation Management System Market : The global transportation management system market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 6.9 Bn in 2022. The industry will register a staggering double-digit CAGR of 10.7%.

Digital Transaction Management Market : The global digital transaction management market revenue was estimated to be US$ 8.01 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 25% from 2022-2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.