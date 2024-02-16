Submit Release
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per class “A” common share that will be payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,000 agents and over 520 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
eddy@dlc.ca		 James Bell
EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca		  
     

NEITHER THE TSX EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


